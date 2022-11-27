Sunday, November 27, 2022
MOR Stun Red Devils 2-0

A very exciting game of football, full of thrills and spills goes in the favour of Morocco, as they beat Belgium by 2-0.

LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Tough Game For Both The Teams

AS IT HAPPENED | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: A very exciting game of football, full of thrills and spills goes in the favour of Morocco, as they beat Belgium by 2-0. Some absolutely classy free kicks from the Morocco players. The red devils, despite dominating the possession and outclassing Morocco in every aspect of the game but a stunning free kick of Sabiri and a second goal from Zakaria sealed full three points for the Atlas Lions.

SQUADS:  

Belgium: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Stade Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Lois Openda (Lens), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Stade Rennes), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Morocco: Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), Munir El Kajoui (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad Casablanca), Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham), Romain Saiss (Besiktas), Achraf Dari (Brest), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC), Yahia Attiyat Allah (Wydad Casablanca), Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid), Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Belil El Khanouss (Genk), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Ilias Chair (QPR), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Casablanca), Amine Harit (Marseille), Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Toulouse), Walid Cheddira (Bari), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Abde Ezzalzouli (Osasuna), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad)




  • 8:28 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: And its the end. World class performance from Morocco. They are now leading the group F. What a wonderful game of Football it was. After the second half, it’s Morocco 2- 0 Belgium.



  • 8:24 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: A classic assist from Ziyech and Aboukhlal spears it into the net. No chance for Courtois. Morocco leads 2-0.



  • 8:23 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Goaaaallllll….!!!!!!!!!1 It’s 2-0 for Morocco…!!!!



  • 8:22 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes added to the extra time.



  • 8:21 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Corner for Morocco.



  • 8:17 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco in complete defense mode as they turn their formation to 5-4-1.



  • 8:15 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Sabiri’s free kick was an absolute stunner which brought lead to Morocco.



  • 8:12 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: The awaited Lukau is finally in in place of Muenier.



  • 8:07 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Trossard comes in for Thorgan Hazzard. Morocco leads 1-0.



  • 8:06 PM IST


    LIVE | Belgium vs Morocco Score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Things are not going Belgium’s way now.







Published Date: November 27, 2022 8:55 PM IST



