Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalMore Than 1.10 Lakh Contractual Workers In Rajasthan To Be Regularised Soon
National

More Than 1.10 Lakh Contractual Workers In Rajasthan To Be Regularised Soon

admin
By admin
0
31



Jaipur: Here comes a piece of good news for more than 1.10 lakh contractual workers in Rajasthan as their jobs will be regularised soon. In this regard, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday approved a proposal to implement the ‘Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022’, a step aimed at regularising contractual staff.Also Read – Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2022: 36 Students Held For Using Bluetooth Devices During Exam

The CMO said in a statement that these rules will be applicable to contract workers engaged in various departments of the state. More than 1.10 lakh contract workers will be benefited, the state government said and added that the decision would bring light in the lives of these contract workers on the occasion of Diwali. Also Read – Bodies Of Two Children Found In Delhi, Were Kidnapped From Bhiwadi

One government official told PTI that the contract workers have continued to play an important role in the implementation of various welfare and social security schemes of the central and the state governments but their social security was not taken care of. Also Read – Rajasthan Village Holds Funeral Procession For Beloved Monkey, Cremate Him As Per Hindu Rituals

In many states, even their honorarium was not increased. This decision taken by the Rajasthan government will ensure social security of more than 1.10 lakh contractual workers of the state, the official spokesperson said.

He said that with the implementation of the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules, 2022, the recruitment of contractual workers will be done in a transparent manner and reservation will also be taken care of.

In the future, contractual workers completing five years of work will get confirmation if the posts are regularised. They can be made permanent after a screening process, the official said.

The honorarium of these contractual workers has been fixed by considering their equivalent permanent posts, apart from the provision of a special pay protection, he added.

On becoming regular, these personnel will be given old pension scheme benefits, the official said.

Chief Minister Gehlot had announced the creation of department-wise cadre of contract workers in the budget of 2021-22 and announced a 20 per cent increase in their honorarium in the budget for the year 2022-23.

(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

Previous articleSeniors Sexually Assault Insert Foreign Objects In Junior Private Part At Marwari University Rajkot
Next articleNBA: Jordan Clarkson scores 29, Jazz rally past Timberwolves
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677