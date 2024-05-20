More Trouble For Patanjali As Baba Ramdev Company Fails Food Quality Test For Soan Papdi; 3 Arrested

Home

More Trouble For Patanjali As Baba Ramdev’s Company Fails Food Quality Test For ‘Soan Papdi’; 3 Arrested

Problems for Baba Ramdev and his home-grown brand Patanjali do not seem to end as a Pithoragarh court has sent three of its people to jail, as the brand’s ‘soan papdi’ failed to pass the food quality test.

Patanjali Legal Battle: For the past few months, yoga guru Baba Ramdev and his extremely famous brand, Patanjali has been in trouble with multiple legal issues owing to the brand’s quality. Amid ongoing tussle with the Supreme Court of India, the brand is in for trouble again, this time over food quality issues with respect to the Patanjali Elaichi Soan Papdi. Three people from Patanjali have been sentenced to imprisonment by the Pithoragarh Court for not qualifying the food quality test according to the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Patanjali In Trouble! Soan Papdi Fails Food Quality Test

As mentioned earlier, a court in Pithoragarh here has sentenced three people to six months’ imprisonment for violating food safety standards in making Patanjali Elaichi “soan papadi”. Assistant Prosecution Officer Ritesh Verma said that Pithoragarh Chief Judicial Magistrate Sanjay Singh on Saturday also imposed fines of ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 25,000 on them, besides the jail sentence. Verma said that after collecting samples of Patanjali “Elaichi Navratna soan papdi” from Pathak’s shop on September 17, 2019, they were sent to the National Laboratory in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for testing.

Case Registered, 3 Arrested

A case in this regard was registered in 2021 after reports found the samples did not meet the food safety standards. Verma said that the court sentenced Leeladhar Pathak, a shopkeeper from the Berinag town of Pithoragarh, to six months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 for selling the product. The court sentenced Ajay Joshi, assistant manager of Patanjali’s authorised representative Kanhaji Distributors Pvt Ltd located in Nainital’s Ramnagar, to six months’ imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 10,000. Abhishek Kumar, assistant general manager of the company, has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with a fine of ₹ 25,000. He said that the three were convicted under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

