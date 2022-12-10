Saturday, December 10, 2022
Morocco Through to Semis, Portugal OUT

FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-Final: Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize.

Highlights MAR (1) vs POR (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Morocco Through to Semis, Portugal OUT.

AS IT HAPPENED | Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Portugal, Morocco vs Portugal Live Streaming: Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by beating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of ever winning soccer’s biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco’s improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world during the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East. The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of soccer’s greatest players, didn’t start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute and missed a chance to equalize in stoppage time. The five-time world player of the year is set to finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final. He headed right off the field after the final whistle and was crying as he walked down the tunnel.

Morocco: Bono, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Tagnaouti, Nayef Aguerd, Yahia Attiyat Allah, Badr Benoun, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannous, Yahya Jabrane, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Sofiane Boufal, Ilias Chair, Walid Cheddira, Youssef En-Nesyri, Abde Ezzalzouli, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Amine Harit, Hakim Ziyech.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio, Diogo Dalot, Joao Cancelo, Danilo Pereira, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Palhinha, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Matheus Nunes, Vitinha, William Carvalho, Otavio, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Goncalo Ramos, Andre Silva.




  • 11:23 PM IST


    Morocco will now face either France or England in the semis!



  • 10:27 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: THAT’S IT!!! MOROCCO ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMIS!!!! RONALDO’S DREAM OF WINNING THE WORLD CUP IS OVER !!!!



  • 10:21 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: RED CARD!!! Walid Cheddira receives a second yellow and he is off now!!



  • 10:19 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: 8 minutes has been added on!!! RONALDO WITH A CHANCE AND BONO DENIES AGAIN!!! MAR 1-0 POR (90+8)



  • 10:11 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: WHAT A SAVE FROM BONO!!!! FELIX THOUGHT HE HAS SCORED THE EQUALISER!! Brilliant diving save to deny a certain goal. MAR 1-0 POR (83rd in)



  • 10:09 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are into the 80th minute, 10 minutes plus added time remain for Portugal to get an equaliser and the same time for Morocco earn a semi-final ticket. MAR 1-0 POR (80th Min)



  • 10:04 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal are doing everything they can to get an equaliser and Morocco on the other hand almost had their second goal through a counter. MAR 1-0 POR (75th Min)



  • 9:58 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Almost 70 minutes on the clock and Morocco have just managed to hold onto the 1-0 lead. MAR 1-0 POR (69th Min)



  • 9:52 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: BRUNO FERNANDES!!! ALMOST A GOAL!! If it was on target, this could’ve been a certain goal. Brilliant play from the Portuguese. MAR 1-0 POR (63rd Min)



  • 9:49 PM IST


    LIVE MAR vs POR, FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal are dominating possession and they are using their spaces very well. They need to keep up with the pressure if they want to score a goal. MAR 1-0 POR (62nd Min)







Published Date: December 10, 2022 11:29 PM IST



Updated Date: December 10, 2022 11:29 PM IST





