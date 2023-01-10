Moscow-Goa Flight Diverted To Gujarat After Bomb Threat, Aircraft Under Isolation Bay; Probe On

All 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the security officials are now checking the aircraft.

Jamnagar: A chartered flight from Moscow to Goa was diverted to Jamnagar in Gujarat following a bomb threat received by Goa ATC on Monday evening. All 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the security officials are now checking the aircraft. The aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway.

Watch: Moscow-Goa Chartered Flight Passengers Waiting At Jamnagar Airport

Emergency landing of international flight in Jamnagar. Flight was going from Moscow to Goa. Entire administration of Jamnagar at airport now. It is call of bomb scare. Along with CISF officials, collector and SP at the airport. Bomb squad and fire brigade at the spot.#Flights pic.twitter.com/WjtsZmBO6l — Shingala Rishit (@ShingalaRishit1) January 9, 2023

“The plane from Moscow to Goa was forced to make an emergency landing at the Jamnagar airport due to a bomb threat. After landing, all 236 passengers and crew members were deboarded safely. Police, BDDS and local authorities are searching the entire plane,” Inspector General of Police (Rajkot and Jamnagar Range) Ashok Kumar Yadav said.

Indian Authorities Alert Russian Embassy After Bomb Threat

An official of the Russian embassy in New Delhi said the embassy was alerted by the Indian authorities about the alleged bomb scare on the Azur Air flight en route from Moscow to Goa.

“The Embassy was alerted by Indian authorities about an alleged bomb scare on Azur Air flight from Moscow to Goa. The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jamnagar Indian Air Force Base. Everyone on board is safe; authorities are conducting an aircraft inspection,” the Russian Embassy said.

Security Increased At Goa Airport

Security at Goa International Airport has been beefed up following the bomb threat which forced the Moscow-Goa flight to land at Jamnagar in Gujarat. Goa Police has beefed up security in and around the Dabolim airport as a precaution.

Goa | Security tightened outside Goa International Airport after Goa ATC received a bomb threat on Moscow-Goa chartered flight. The chartered flight has been diverted to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The aircraft is under isolation bay & further investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/KKCbMPiyW9 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Details of the chartered flight:-

A Boeing 757-2Q8m, the number of the flight is ZF2401.

As per Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the flight departed from Vnukovo Andrei Tupolev International Airport in Moscow at 9:55 am

The flight was scheduled to land at the Dabolim Airport in Goa ar 9:49pm UTC.



