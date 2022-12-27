Mother Cries, Faints, With a Heavy Heart Bids Final Goodbye

Tunisha Sharma Last Rites: Tunisha’s mother Vanita fainted at the funeral.

Tunisha Sharma Funeral: Mother Cries Inconsolably, Faints, With a Heavy Heart and Teary Eyes Bids Final Goodbye

Tunisha Sharma’s Funeral: In a shocking turn of events, TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide at her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul’s set. On December 27, Tunisha’s last rites were taken place in Mumbai where her friends, family attended the funeral. It is certainly not a pleasant sight, that Tunisha’s fans would ever want to see. When her mortal remains were taken to the crematorium, her mother Vanita was inconsolable and fainted. A video from Tunisha Sharma’s last rites is being circulated on social media where Tunisha’s friends were by the bereaved mother’s side.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actress Tunisha Sharma’s mortal remains were brought to a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area for last rites pic.twitter.com/NUL5Pv5Om4 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Sheezan Khan’s sister and mother also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for Tunisha Sharma’slast rites.

#WATCH | TV actor Tunisha Sharma death case | Sister and mother of accused Sheezan Khan also arrived at the crematorium ground in Mira Road area for her last rites. pic.twitter.com/HA0voEOwQr — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

Actors- Kanwar Dhillon, Reem Shaikh, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa and others attended the cremation of the late actor.

A day later, her ex-boyfriend and co-star from the show, Sheezan Khan was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide. If reports are to be believed, Khan and Tunisha broke up 15 days ago. Sharma was reportedly hospitalized after she suffered anxiety attacks a few months ago. The actress suffered from depression and anxiety around 2018 as well. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police. Earlier on Monday, the deceased actor’s mother accused Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her daughter’s death case of cheating on her and breaking his promise to marry her as she urged the police not to spare him.



