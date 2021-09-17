Mother’s Recipe Strengthens its Chutney portfolio with the launch of its latest Dhaniya Pudina Chutney

Mother’s Recipe, the leading brand of FMCG, has strengthened its Chutney range with the launch of the new Dhaniya Pudina Chutney. Chutney is an important aspect of the chaat, and Mother’s Recipe has specifically curated this chutney with the finest quality ingredients such as fresh coriander and mint leaves along with green chilies, cumin and lemon that gives this chutney a special taste.

Chutney a staple of Indian cuisine is considered to be one of the accompaniments of every Indian regional cuisine. It not only transforms and enhances food, but also has a range of benefits, ranging from soothing the tummy to being a detox agent. The Dhaniya Pudina Chutney recipe is a favorite Indian accompaniment to Samosas, Dhoklas, Vada Pavs, pakodas and tikkas that are incomplete without this chutney. It is also used in a variety of Chaat dishes, Sandwiches/Burger, Frankies, Rolls & Wraps, and for various marinations, dips or spreads, etc.

These street-style authentic chutneys are processed in the state-of-the-art facility under strict hygienic conditions, so now you can enjoy your favorite street-style food without worrying about quality. The good news is that this product has a longer shelf life of nine months and is available in convenient and user-friendly packs and is priced at INR 55/- and is now available in all supermarkets, local retail stores and on all e-commerce sites such as Mother’s Recipe, Big Basket, Grofers, Flipkart etc.

Commenting on the launch, Ms. Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe said “At Mother’s Recipe, we ensure that the highest quality ingredients and traditional processes are used for the developing various products. With earlier variants introduced, we analyzed the market and saw huge demand and potential from customers in the chutney category. We recognize that in this current crisis situation, all of us are restricted to our homes and are sceptical about eating outside and consumers prefer home-cooked food. Also, considering that Dhaniya Pudina chutney is very widely used in every household in India and that there was a need for hygienic and safe products for consumers. Therefore, we introduced the latest Dhaniya Pudina variant to enhance our Chutney portfolio. Our products are carefully manufactured under strict hygiene conditions and we ensure that our products are easy to use and safe to consume.”