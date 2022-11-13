Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Motiabind Nahin Modiabind Says One Who Helped Narendra Modi led BJP To Absolute Majority In 2014

This is not “motiabind” (cataract), it is Modiabind in which things that are close are not visible.

Motiabind Nahin Modiabind, Narendra Modi, BJP, Bihar, Motiabind, Modiabind, Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraj, Bettiah, Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar
‘Motiabind Nahin Modiabind’: Says One Who Helped Narendra Modi-led BJP To Absolute Majority In 2014

Motiabind vs Modiabind: Election strategist Prashant Kishor launched a bitter attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the session of Jan Suraj in Bettiah, Bihar. He said that people are suffering from “Modiabind”. This is not “motiabind” (cataract), it is Modiabind in which things that are close are not visible. Pakistan and many other things will be visible in this disease but the broken road of your street will not be visible. Prashant Kishor further said that in the system “we are going to make”, we will not even bring Lalu Prasad’s Jungle Raj and will not allow Nitish Kumar’s bureaucracy to dominate.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 6:09 PM IST





