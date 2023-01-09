Motorola edge 30 fusion Smartphone Launched in Viva Magenta Colour Option; Check Price, Features Here

The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999.

Motorola launches new phone with 6.55-inch display.(Photo Credit: IANS)

New Delhi: Good news for tech lovers! Global smartphone brand Motorola on Monday launched its new smartphone which comes in the Pantone colour of the year 2023, Viva Magenta. The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999. From Price, sale dates, features, All you need to know about the newly launched Motorola smartphone.

Sale From Thursday

The smartphone will go on sale starting from Thursday, on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores, the company said in a statement.

Check Motorola Smartphone Price

Check Motorola Smartphone Features

It features a curved 6.55-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G mobile platform.

It will feature a 6.55-inch display.

The new smartphone weighs 175 grams and is 7.45 mm thick.

Moreover, the edge 30 features a 50 MP rear camera and 32MP front camera.

It also comes with a 4400mAh battery capacity and supports 68W charging.

“In our globally-exclusive partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category, we’ve seen how technology and colour can intertwine to provide a vessel of expression, fostering creativity and unlocking immersive experiences along the way,” Motorola was quoted as saying by news agency IANS reported. “Motorola’s exclusive, global partnership with Pantone in the smartphone category makes it the only smartphone manufacturer to launch a device in the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, allowing consumers to explore, create and break boundaries through technology,” the company further added.

(With Inputs From IANS)



