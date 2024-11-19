Motovolt Mobility To Launch A New Store In Sinthi

Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd, one of the leading electric mobility solution providers, has inaugurated a new store, designed as an experience center, at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) petrol station at Sinthi, BT Road. Motovolt Mobility has entered into an agreement with HPCL to open 100 such stores across India. The opening ceremony was graced by Mr Arryan Choudhary, Marketing Strategist, Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd, along with Mr Subir Somaddar, GM Highway Retailing, Arun Majhi DGM ARB, and other esteemed officials.

“Motovolt is deeply committed to fostering a sustainable and pollution-free future. This store, our first in collaboration with HPCL, marks an important milestone in that journey. We chose the Sinthi area for its vibrant footfall and strategic location. Looking ahead, we would be establishing over 100 stores across India, bringing accessible electric mobility solutions to communities nationwide,” said Mr Arryan Choudhary, Marketing Strategist, Motovolt Mobility Pvt Ltd.

The Prime Minister’s sustainable mobility initiative drives India towards energy independence and a cleaner, greener future with eco-friendly transportation solutions. Motovolt contributes to this vision with innovative mobility solutions that meet the everyday transportation needs of the common man. Along with a range of accessories tailored to specific customer segments, Motovolt e-vehicles are available across exclusive stores, partner outlets, and online platforms. With easy EMI options through top finance partners, these vehicles ensure affordability for everyone.