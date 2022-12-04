Sunday, December 4, 2022
HomeNationalMount Semeru, Indonesia's Tallest Volcano Erupts In Full Fury
National

Mount Semeru, Indonesia’s Tallest Volcano Erupts In Full Fury

admin
By admin
0
86


Mount Semeru volcano was slowly smoldering for several days. But due to the monsoon rains, its Lava Dome broke down due to which hot ash, gas, and lava came flowing fast for many kilometers.

Mount Semeru, Indonesia's Tallest Volcano, VIDEO, Mount Semeru erupts, highest volcano in Indonesia, lava, hot ash, gases, volcano, lava, Lava Dome, National Disaster Management Agency, Java, Jakarta, Indonesia, Indonesia Geology Agency, Glada Perak bridge, Lumajang, accidents, disasters and safety, asia, brand safety-nsf accidents and disasters, brand safety-nsf sensitive, continents and regions, environment and natural resources, iab-disasters, indonesia, landforms and ecosystems, natural disasters, southeast asia, volcanic eruptions, volcanoes
Mount Semeru, Indonesia’s Tallest Volcano Erupts In Full Fury | WATCH VIDEO (AFP)

Mount Semeru erupts: Mount Semeru, the highest volcano in Indonesia, suddenly erupted on 4 December 2022. So much lava, hot ash, and gases came out from the top of the 12-thousand-feet high mountain that it reached the fields in the villages located in the valley of the volcano. Molten lava flowed like river streams. Mount Semeru volcano was slowly smoldering for several days. But due to the monsoon rains, its Lava Dome broke down due to which hot ash, gas, and lava came flowing fast for many kilometers.

WATCH VIDEO OF MOUNT SEMERU ERUPTION

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said several villages around the volcano were covered in ash. The sky has turned black due to smoke and ash. People have to keep the lights on even during the day. People have been shifted to safer places. Even now relief and rescue work are going on.

Mount Semeru is located in Java, 800 km southeast of the capital Jakarta. There are many volcanoes in Java. which are active. But Mount Semeru is the most dangerous and the highest volcano. There are 121 active volcanoes only in Indonesia.




Published Date: December 4, 2022 10:16 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Delhi Bans Construction, Demolition Activities as Air Quality Deteriorates
Next article
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
*

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
86
Previous article
Delhi Bans Construction, Demolition Activities as Air Quality Deteriorates
Next article
Messi magic helps send Argentina into World Cup last eight
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677