Mount Semeru volcano was slowly smoldering for several days. But due to the monsoon rains, its Lava Dome broke down due to which hot ash, gas, and lava came flowing fast for many kilometers.

Mount Semeru, Indonesia’s Tallest Volcano Erupts In Full Fury | WATCH VIDEO (AFP)

Mount Semeru erupts: Mount Semeru, the highest volcano in Indonesia, suddenly erupted on 4 December 2022. So much lava, hot ash, and gases came out from the top of the 12-thousand-feet high mountain that it reached the fields in the villages located in the valley of the volcano. Molten lava flowed like river streams. Mount Semeru volcano was slowly smoldering for several days. But due to the monsoon rains, its Lava Dome broke down due to which hot ash, gas, and lava came flowing fast for many kilometers.

WATCH VIDEO OF MOUNT SEMERU ERUPTION

BREAKING: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has explosively erupted, sending pyroclastic density currents — ‘avalanches’ of extremely hot gas and debris — screaming into several valleys. Quick thread 🧵 (coming shortly): pic.twitter.com/pUKNcBBdP3 — Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋 (@SquigglyVolcano) December 4, 2022

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency said several villages around the volcano were covered in ash. The sky has turned black due to smoke and ash. People have to keep the lights on even during the day. People have been shifted to safer places. Even now relief and rescue work are going on.

Mount Semeru is located in Java, 800 km southeast of the capital Jakarta. There are many volcanoes in Java. which are active. But Mount Semeru is the most dangerous and the highest volcano. There are 121 active volcanoes only in Indonesia.



