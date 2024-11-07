MoveYourWay with Vicky Kaushal; Campus Unveils New Brand Campaign Celebrating the Spirit of Individuality and Authenticity

Campus Activewear Ltd., one of India’s leading Sports and Athleisure footwear brands, today unveiled its new brand campaign film, featuring brand ambassador Vicky Kaushal. The campaign film speaks to the spirit of youth, encouraging them to move through life with confidence and individuality.

Campus Unveils New Brand Campaign #MoveYourWay With Vicky Kaushal

With a touch of wit, the film revolves around the central idea of “Move Your Way”- an idea that celebrates the power of individuality, conveying brand’s belief to move through life with authenticity and uniqueness. Further, encouraging the youth to trust their own rhythm and enjoy the ride as they carve their own unique paths. It serves as a reminder that when we embrace our true selves, life finds a way to reward us.

The film opens with Vicky Kaushal stepping into a meeting with a director and producer, exuding confidence and style as they discuss a film role. As they lay out their offer, Vicky becomes completely absorbed in the rhythm of the moment, moving with an undeniable flow. Sensing they might lose him as the lead, they try to up the ante-offering him a double role, even a triple role. Just as the tension builds, Vicky breaks into an unexpected dance move, pauses, and, with a grin, exclaims, “Damn good shoes, Yaar!” while pointing to his stylish Campus Shoes. The director and the producer, both confused and stunned, are left in the wake of Vicky’s effortlessly cool move, as he walks away with an amazing offer to consider. The film ends with a powerful message: “When you move your way, the world moves with you. Campus Move Your Way.”

Brand Campaign Film: youtu.be/OPCkdolcLQg

Speaking about the campaign, Prerna Aggarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Campus Activewear, said, “We are witnessing a generation of dynamic young individuals who are not only constantly on the move but are also fearlessly expressing their unique identities through fashion. And Campus shoes is the partner that helps them do this by offering on-trend, fashion-forward footwear that speaks to their authentic selves. Our ‘Move Your Way’ campaign is more than just a message- it’s a celebration of confident self-expression and the freedom to chart your own path. We believe in encouraging everyone to make choices that align with their passions, embrace their journey unapologetically, and express their individuality- whether in extraordinary steps that they take or their everyday moves.”

Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Vicky Kaushal, said, “The first step to any journey is believing in yourself. This campaign isn’t just a message; it’s a reflection of how life rewards confidence and individuality. Im thrilled to be a part of a campaign that captures the essence of staying true to oneself. It inspires young people to take that leap of faith, carve their own paths, and watch the world embrace their unique journey. Its incredible to be associated with a brand thats truly driving this movement, empowering individuals to express themselves with confidence and style.”

The campaign will be amplified via 360-degree approach across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital media, news channels, OOH, and all brand touchpoints.

About Campus Activewear Ltd.

Campus is one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands in terms of value and volume in Fiscal 2021. In 2005, Mr. Hari Krishan Agarwal, with his acumen, skill, and innovative thinking, started a never-to-end revolution in the footwear industry with Campus Activewear. Today, the flagship brand ”Campus” has emerged as one of India’s biggest domestic sports and athleisure footwear brands, offering a diverse product portfolio for the entire family. With the changing market dynamics, Campus has sustained its focus on product design and innovation by facilitating access to the latest global trends and styles through a fashion-forward approach. With over 23,000 retail touchpoints, over 288 company exclusive outlets, a website (campusshoes.com), and being one of the top brands available on e-commerce portals, Campus has secured its pan India presence while capturing the imagination of millions of people across Omni-channel platforms. The brand offers multiple choices across styles, colour palettes, price points, and an attractive product value proposition making Campus, an aspirational brand, especially for young adults, everyday performers, and fashionistas. Strengthening the brands leadership position in India, Campus was listed on NSE and BSE in May 2022.