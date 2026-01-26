SHANGHAI

Moyom Biotechnology Announces Strategic Partnership with WPP Group



/PRNewswire/ — Moyom Biotechnology recently announced a strategic partnership with WPP Group, one of the world’s leading global communications and creative networks. The partnership is centered on the “Poetics of Time” brand framework and will focus on the long-term evolution of Aphranel’s global brand communications.Headquartered in London, WPP Group operates in more than 100 countries worldwide, integrating capabilities across creative, media, public relations, digital, consulting, and artificial intelligence. Through the partnership, WPP will draw on its global resources and integrated expertise to help Aphranel establish a clear, consistent, and internationally relevant, market-ready brand narrative, while communicating the values and the underlying scientific and clinical approach behind Poetics of Time to a broader professional audience. Aphranel is a core brand of Moyom Biotechnology, positioned as the first CaHA-based regenerative injectable to receive regulatory approval in China. The brand is defined by an approach centered on a return to core medical principles, emphasizing structural support and long-term biological processes aligned with the natural rhythm of time. “Poetics of Time” reflects Aphranel’s belief that aesthetic medicine should move beyond the notion of resisting aging, and instead focus on respecting anatomy, material science, and long-term clinical value. The partnership with WPP represents a key step in strengthening the brand’s global expression at the intersection of regenerative science and a clinically grounded, time-based medical philosophy. Moyom Biotechnology said that it will continue working with WPP to expand the international reach of Aphranel and further build long-term brand trust and consistency across global markets. About Aphranel Aphranel is a core brand of Moyom Biotechnology, focused on professional medical aesthetics applications for clinical use. The brand specializes in facial injectables and regenerative materials, driven by science-based development and a sustained commitment to long-term clinical value. About Moyom Biotechnology Moyom Biotechnology is a medical technology company dedicated to regenerative materials and professional medical aesthetics, with a focus on science-based solutions and sustainable innovation in healthcare delivery. About WPP WPP is the world’s largest advertising and marketing services group, providing integrated brand, media, public relations, data, and technology solutions worldwide. SOURCE SHANGHAI MOYOM BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD