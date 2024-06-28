Home

MP Congress Set For Major Reshuffle After Back-To-Back Defeat In Assembly And Lok Sabha Elections

The party, led by state president Jitu Patwari in Madhya Pradesh is set to announce a new team within the next few weeks.

After facing consecutive defeats in the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress is gearing up for a major reshuffle in the party. The party, led by state president Jitu Patwari, is set to announce a new team within the next few weeks. The party’s state headquarters is also undergoing renovations and redesigning to mark a fresh start. In the aftermath of the Assembly election setbacks, the Congress replaced Kamal Nath with the young leader Jitu Patwari. However, the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls was equally dismal, failing to secure any seats in the state, even losing its stronghold in Chindwara.

Despite internal factionalism and criticism post the Lok Sabha loss, Jitu Patwari, supported by senior party members like Rahul Gandhi, is forging ahead to establish his new team. The central leadership’s backing indicates a strategic move towards revitalizing the party’s presence in Madhya Pradesh.

“A tentative list of new PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) team was prepared with consultation of leaders from different sections, including the minority cell and woman wing, and has been sent to Delhi for approval. The AICC (All India Congress Committee) will finalise the list after the by-election for Chhindwara’s Amarwara assembly seat to avoid any rift within the party before the poll,” a Congress leader told IANS on condition of anonymity.

By the time Jitu Patwari gets node over his new team from the party’s central leadership, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, the state Congress’ headquarters located at Shivaji Nagar square in Bhopal, will be fully renovated with some added facilities, including a restaurant and guest rooms for the party leaders and workers who reach there from different parts of the state.

The four-storey PCC building is being fully re-structured and a special meeting room and an office for Jitu Patwari will be made, party sources told IANS.

The foundation of the present PCC headquarters was laid down in 1997 and later in 2011, a life-size statue of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was installed there, since then, it has been known as the Indira Gandhi Bhawan.

