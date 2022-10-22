Saturday, October 22, 2022
MP High Court Reduces Life Sentence Of Rape Convict As He Spared Minor s Life

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced the life sentence of a rape convict recently, after noting that the convict was “kind enough” to spare a minor’s life despite committing a barbaric crime. The Indore bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice SK Singh of the high court reduced the life sentence of the convict to 20 years.Also Read – India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online

The court said, “In such circumstances, this court does not find any error in appreciation of evidence by the trial court and considering the demonic act of the appellant, who appears to have no respect for the dignity of a woman and has the propensity to commit sexual offences even with a girl child aged four years, this court does not find it to be a fit case where the sentence can be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him.” Also Read – DU UG Admission 2022: 72,865 Candidates Accept Allotted College, Course In First Merit List

“However, considering the fact that he was kind enough to leave the prosecutrix alive, this court is of the opinion that life imprisonment can be reduced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment,” it added. Also Read – Delhi’s Air Quality to Remain in ‘Poor’ Category, Unlikely To Improve Before Diwali

“Accordingly, the criminal appeal is partly allowed and the appellant will be made to suffer the period of 20 years in accordance with the law,” it added.





