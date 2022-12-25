December 25, 2022
The police swung into action after a video recording of the incident went viral.

Screengrab of the viral video
Rewa: Madhya Pradesh police on Sunday got hold of the accused who brutally assaulted a 19-year-old girl for asking to marry him. The accused, Pankaj Tripathi, is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area. The police swung into action after a video recording of the incident went viral. The whole incident was captured by a person on phone, who has also been arrested in this case. The footage reveals shocking brutality unleashed by the man after the girl asks her to marry him. The man gets enraged at her proposal and starts beating her mercilessly and also hurls abuse at her.

Watch: Man Assaults Woman For Asking To Marry Him (Readers Discretion Advised)

According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Naveen Dubey said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, he said, as reported by PTI.

After the video surfaced, the police registered a case against the man under section 323 and other relevant provisions of the Indian penal Code.

The victim has also lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the police said.




Published Date: December 25, 2022 5:36 PM IST



Updated Date: December 25, 2022 5:47 PM IST





