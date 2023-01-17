Home

Madhya Pradesh

MP Minister Washes Feet Of Youth Covered With Mud To Apologise For Bad Condition Of Roads In Gwalior

Gwalior: Madhya Pradesh Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar washed the feet of a person as he apologised for the bad condition of road in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. This comes after a road in Vinay Nagar area in the city was filled with dirt when a sewer line was dug and Pradhumn Singh Tomar went to the colony for inspection.

Talking to the news agency ANI, the Energy Minister said, “I apologised to people for the bad condition of the road & promised to repair the road which was dug for a sewer line work.”

Madhya Pradesh Min Pradhuman Singh washed the feet of a person as the minister apologised for the bad condition of road in Gwalior I apologised to people for the bad condition of the road & promised to repair the road which was dug for a sewer line work, said the minister (16.1) pic.twitter.com/nK8MzZBBto — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 17, 2023

Tomar always hogs the limelight for his style of working. He often cleans up toilets, repairs electricity poles and sweeps roads. He made headlines in December last year after he was offered a pair of slippers by Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The minister had pledged to stay barefoot over demand for road construction and got to wear slippers three months later. He was walking barefoot over the bad condition of roads in Gwalior.

Tomar tweeted a video where Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia can be seen offering him a pair of slippers.

Pradhuman Singh Tomar is a BJP MLA from Gwalior. He had received complaints regarding bad roads in October this year from locals and had then vowed to stay barefoot until the construction of roads.



