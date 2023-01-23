MP Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: Full List of Winners Here

- Home
Madhya Pradesh Nagar Nikay Chunav Result 2023: Full List of Winners Here
MP Nikay Chunav Result 2023: The counting of votes for Madhya Pradesh Nikay Chunav Result 2023 is underway. The voting for 19 urban bodies was held across 720 centres in 343 wards on January 20. The results will decide fate of 1144 candidates. The latest trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured lead in 14 out of 24 wards of Barwani municipality, while the Congress is ahead in the remaining 10 wards. Check list of winners below:-
MP Nikay Chunav Result 2023: Winners List
- Raghogarh Vijaypur: INC : 20; BJP : 4
- Jaithari: In Jaihari Municipal Council, BJP’s Navratri Shukla wins from ward 9.
- Omkareshwar: BJP: 9; Congress: 6
- Barwani:
- Sendhwa
- Khetiya
- Pansemal
- Palsud
- Rajpur
- Anjad:
- Dhar: In Dhar Municipal Council, BJP registers victory in 9 wards, Congress 6.
- Manavar
- Pithampur: Of the total 31 wards in Pithampur, Congress wins 17, BJP 13 and Independent 1
- Dharampuri
- Dhamnod
- Kukshi
- Rajgarh
- Sardarpur:
- Dahi: BJP : 10; INC : 4; IND : 1
Published Date: January 23, 2023 12:40 PM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 1:28 PM IST
