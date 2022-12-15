MP NEET UG 2022 Big Update: Mop Up Round Result Releasing On This Date at dme.mponline.gov.in

The choice filling and locking facility was done from December 9 to December 12, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DME MP.

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the NEET SS round 1 allotment list can report at the allotted college till December 16 (Friday).

MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result will be announced tomorrow i.e. December 16, 2022 by the office of Commissioner Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the formal announcement of the results, the candidates who have registered themselves for the mop up round can check the result through the official site of DME MP at dme.mponline.gov.in.

The candidates must note that the seat allotment list will be released at 5 pm after blocking of mop up round admitted candidates list received from MCC.

MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result: How to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of DME, MP at dme.mponline.gov.in. Click on MP NEET UG 2022 mop up round result link available on the home page. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the schedule, the reporting at allotted medical or dental college in person for document verifications and admissions can be done from December 16 to December 18, 2022.

