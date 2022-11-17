Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

MP PAT Result 2022 Declared. Check Direct Link, Results on peb.mp.gov.in

Students can also check the MP PAT 2022 Results through the link on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

MP PAT 2022 Results
To check the MP PAT 2022 Results, the candidates need to enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link.

MP PAT 2022 Results Declared: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on Thursday declared the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results. Now the students can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) to check their results on peb.mp.gov.in. To check the MP PAT 2022 Results, the candidates need to enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link.

MP PAT 2022 exams were held for the admissions to the BSc Agriculture and allied courses offered in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

MP PAT 2022 Result Link – Click Here

Students can also check the MP PAT 2022 Results through the link on the official website – peb.mp.gov.in.

How to check MP PAT 2022 Results

  • Visit the MPPEB official website
  • Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page
  • Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link
  • The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed
  • Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference

Details on MP PAT 2022 Result sheet

  • Candidate name and Roll Number
  • Name of Examination
  • Subjects Appeared
  • Marks Secured
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying status




Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:58 PM IST





