MP PAT Result 2022 Declared. Check Direct Link, Results on peb.mp.gov.in

MP PAT 2022 Results Declared: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on Thursday declared the MP PAT (Pre-Agriculture Test) 2022 Results. Now the students can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) to check their results on peb.mp.gov.in. To check the MP PAT 2022 Results, the candidates need to enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link.

MP PAT 2022 exams were held for the admissions to the BSc Agriculture and allied courses offered in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

MP PAT 2022 Result Link – Click Here

How to check MP PAT 2022 Results

Visit the MPPEB official website

Click on the MP PAT 2022 Result link on the home page

Enter the Application Number, Roll Number and Date of Birth in the result link

The MP PAT 2022 Results will be displayed

Download the MP PAT 2022 Results for further reference

Details on MP PAT 2022 Result sheet

Candidate name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subjects Appeared

Marks Secured

Total Marks

Qualifying status



