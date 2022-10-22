Saturday, October 22, 2022
HomeNationalMP Rewa Bus accident near Suhagi Pahari death toll latest update
National

MP Rewa Bus accident near Suhagi Pahari death toll latest update

admin
By admin
0
72



Rewa road accident: As many as 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured in a collision between a bus and a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. Of the 40 injured, 20 are admitted to a hospital in Prayagraj (UP).Also Read – Attacked By Stray Dogs, 5-Year-Old Dies In Madhya Pradesh

According to primary information the bus, carrying around 100 passengers, was going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur.  The accident took place on National Highway 30 on Friday around 11.30 pm. Also Read – BREAKING: Three Killed, Seven Injured After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In MP’s Morena

Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the people travelling in the bus were labourers from Uttar Pradesh, who had boarded the bus from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni. Also Read – Vaishali Takkar’s ex-Boyfriend Rahul Navlani Finally Arrested For Abetting Her Suicide – Official Statement From Police

They had come to Katni from Hyderabad in a separate bus, officials said, adding that the group of labourers was heading home for Diwali.

Meanwhile, the cause of the crash could not be ascertained and police were looking into the matter.





Source link

Previous articleCaptain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Todays Australia vs New Zealand
Next articleNBA: Knicks thrash Pistons led by Immanuel Quickley
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677