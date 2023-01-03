MPPSC SFS 2022 Notification Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in; From Exam Date To Admit Card. Key Details Here
The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2022. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the registration process will commence on January 10 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 9. The candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.
MPPSC SFS 2022: Here are some of the key details
- The registration process for MPPSC SFS 2022 will commence on January 10
- The last date for the submission of the application form is February 9
- Candidates can apply for the examination online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
- MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023
- The admit card will be released on May 14.
- The candidate’s age for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest should be between 21 to 40 years.
- For the post of Forest Kshetrapal Project Kshetrapal, the candidate’s age should be between 21 to 33 years.
Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of ₹500, while those from the reserved category must pay Rs 250.
Published Date: January 3, 2023 7:25 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
PM Modi Speaks With King Charles, Discusses Climate Action, India’s G20 Presidency
[ad_1] The prime minister briefed the king on India's priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods....
Severe Cold Wave Grips Rajasthan, IMD Issues Orange Alert For These Districts
[ad_1] Cold Wave Latest Update: According to updates from the IMD, Churu in West Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature...
‘Talented Pati’ Surprises Bride With This Unique Gift. Watch Viral Video Here
[ad_1] Viral Video: A video of an Indian groom using his artistic talents to make a gift for his bride...
Viral Video Severed Head Of Fish Turns Out To Be Alive And Biting Watch Shocking Footage
[ad_1] This video is fit to be added as a sequence to some horror movies. Viral Video: Severed Head Of...
BCCI Invites Bids to Acquire the Right to Own and Operate a Team in Women’s IPL
[ad_1] Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces release of Invitation to Tender for the right to own...
Travellers From China Who Test Positive In UK For Covid Need Not Isolate
[ad_1] The UK government has said that airlines will be required to check that passengers from China have a negative...
Average Rating