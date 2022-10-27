MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022 Released at mpsconline.gov.in Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket Here

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022: The admit cards for the Maharashtra Group C Services Combined preliminary exam 2022 have been released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). Candidates who are preparing for the examination can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.Also Read – MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 427 Medical Officer Posts Before August 17| Read Details Here

Candidates clearing the preliminary exam will be eligible for the main written examination.

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022: How to download admit card

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website mpsconline.gov.in

Click on the ‘Login’ tab

Key in your Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password and login

Click on the Group C hall ticket link

The Group C admit card will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

MPSC Group C Prelims Admit Cards 2022: Here are some of the key details