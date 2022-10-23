MS Dhoni Back as Captain – Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game

Melbourne: Chasing 160 to win versus Pakistan, India needed a good start at the MCG on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 match. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the pacers from Pakistan got the wicket of KL Rahul first, and then knocked out captain Rohit Sharma. Haris Rauf got the Indian captain to edge and the catch was taken at first slip. All Rohit could score was four off seven balls. Following Rohit’s dismissal, fans started reacting and suggested that the BCCI gets former India captain MS Dhoni back.Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

We miss you MS Dhoni 😭 — _Bawander_ (@marwadiass) October 23, 2022

Rohit played for pakistan today 😂😴 — Dhoni escobar (@DhoniEscobar07) October 23, 2022

Promoting Rohit as an opener and giving him a white ball career was the biggest mistake made by MS Dhoni in his life. — Biiishh (@BobbyLalll) October 23, 2022

India is missing captain Dhoni. Rohit sharma is an awful captain. — Venky (@Charan_1402) October 23, 2022

Get rid of Dravid + Rohit

Give leadership to Dhoni + Pandya — modern charvak🇮🇳 (@moderncharvaak) October 23, 2022

At times like this I understand the importance of Dhoni as a captain.. He knows how to unite team during big ICC events where Kohli failed and now Rohit is failing too. Sometimes we understand the importance of a player when they aren’t around anymore. — Prateek Sharma (@prateeek5harma) October 23, 2022

Dhoni ab wapas aa jao. Inse ab kuch nahi hoga. Aur fans Bas Rohit vs Virat wale idiotic comparisons karte rahenge.#INDvsPAK — Shri (@Shri_P1) October 23, 2022

At the time of filing the copy, India is still behind the eighth ball but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have raised hopes. Looks like the game will go down to the wire.