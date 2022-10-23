Sunday, October 23, 2022
HomeNationalMS Dhoni Back as Captain - Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails...
National

MS Dhoni Back as Captain – Fans Suggest After Rohit Sharma Fails at MCG During Ind-Pak T20 WC Game

admin
By admin
0
63



Melbourne: Chasing 160 to win versus Pakistan, India needed a good start at the MCG on Sunday during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 match. Unfortunately, that did not happen as the pacers from Pakistan got the wicket of KL Rahul first, and then knocked out captain Rohit Sharma. Haris Rauf got the Indian captain to edge and the catch was taken at first slip. All Rohit could score was four off seven balls. Following Rohit’s dismissal, fans started reacting and suggested that the BCCI gets former India captain MS Dhoni back.Also Read – Highlights | Ind vs Pak, T20 World Cup 2022: Kohli Scripts History As India Beat Pakistan In Cricket’s Theatre Of Dreams

Here are some of the reactions from the fans: Also Read – Virat Kohli Breaks Into Tears After IND Beat PAK At MCG in T20 World Cup 2022 | Watch Video

Also Read – WATCH: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Bromance Goes VIRAL as India Beat Pakistan By 4 Wickets at MCG

At the time of filing the copy, India is still behind the eighth ball but Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have raised hopes. Looks like the game will go down to the wire.





Source link

Previous articleCyclone Sitrang Likely To Dampen Festive Mood in Bengal, Odisha Readies Evacuation Plan| LIVE UPDATES
Next articleNBC News poll finds sky-high interest and polarization ahead of midterms
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677