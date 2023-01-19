National

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Captain Back In The Nets Ahead Of IPL 2023

admin
CSK is the second most successful team of the tournament as the franchise has lifted the trophy 4 times.

MS Dhoni Back In The Nets Ahead Of IPL 2023 | WATCH Viral Video

New Delhi: Legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has begun his preparation for the upcoming Indian Premier League season starting on March 1, 2023 (Tentative).

Dhoni arguably is the best captain for India as under his captaincy India won all the ICC trophies.

Chennai Super Kings captain announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. After announcing his retirement from International cricket, Dhoni is the leading four times winner team, Chennai Super Kings in Cash Rich League. Also known as ‘Thala’ by his fans was seen batting at the nets recently.

A video of which is getting viral all over internet.

With less than three months to go before the start of IPL 2023, Dhoni has begun his preparations. MSD has represented CSK in 13 seasons but this season will probably his last season as a captain. He will likely to announce his retirement from IPL as well.

Dhoni was not seen in his prime form since last three IPL seasons He scored 200 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2020 season, 114 in 16 matches of the 2021 season, and 232 runs in 14 matches of last year’s edition.

The franchise would like to revive in 2023 season, they added England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the team this year. The New Zealand-born cricketer, who is the captain of England’s Test team, was signed for a record sum of Rs 16.25 crore in the IPL 2023 mini auction that took place in Kochi last month.




Published Date: January 19, 2023 5:03 PM IST





