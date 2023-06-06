‘MS Dhoni could’ve still played for India if he..’: Wasim Akram makes brave claim

Despite announcing retirement from international cricket three years ago, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to be hot property in the Indian Premier League. But the question still arises this time if he will continue in the next IPL season.

Following Dhoni’s extraordinary performance for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2023, despite battling a knee injury throughout the tournament, fans want to see him again next year.

According to former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, Dhoni could have played for India for some more time, however, he agrees MSD took the right decision to call it quits in August 2020. Dhoni last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup and announced his retirement a year after keeping everyone guessing.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja ends rumours of rift with MS Dhoni with new Instagram DP, says ‘Maahi bhai aapke liye..’

“He could have still played for India if he wanted to, considering his performances. But, he retired at the right time and that’s why Dhoni is Dhoni,” Akram told Sportskeeda, adding, “I think he’ll come back stronger next year.”

Asked why he thinks so, he elaborated: “He has the experience, calmness and is physically very fit. Most importantly, he has the passion to play. No matter how fit you are, if you don’t have the passion, you will not be able to come up with performances.”

“He is physically fit and did not sit out of any matches [in IPL 2023]. After a certain age, making a comeback is difficult. But, knowing Dhoni, if that passion is still there, he will train. Match practice is very important, but I am sure he knows what he is doing.”

Akram hailed Dhoni as a ‘gem of a cricketer’. “He is a gem of a cricketer, a gem of a captain. To win five IPLs with one team is a massive deal. It is such a big tournament. There are 10 teams and you have to play 14 matches each to qualify [for the playoffs]. They started slowly, but if you give Dhoni any team, he takes them to the final and makes them win it.”

“CSK, five titles is dream stuff. They have become a legendary team and that too in one of the biggest and most difficult tournaments in world cricket,” Akram said.

“Whenever Dhoni quits cricket, I am sure he will stay with CSK as a mentor, a president, or whatever the word is. I don’t think Dhoni and CSK will separate,” Akram added.

Updated: 06 Jun 2023, 10:57 PM IST