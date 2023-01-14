MS Dhoni is Inspiring, Love Virat Kohlis Company

Moeen Ali who has shared the dressing rooms with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during IPL, has recently lavished praise on them.
Sharjah: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been global ambassadors of the game. While Dhoni has called it a day from international cricket, Kohli continues to play for the country. Despite having stopped playing for the national side, Dhoni’s stocks have not dipped. English cricketer Moeen Ali who has shared the dressing rooms with both the Indian stars during IPL, has recently lavished praise on them.
“I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I’ve not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat’s company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring,” said Moeen as quoted by CricketNext.
Moeen, who will now be featuring for the Sharjah Warriors in IPLT20, reckoned the Warriors have the fight to compete despite not having big super stars in the side.
“We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!,” said Moeen.
Both Kohli and Dhoni will feature in the IPL later this year for their respective franchises. Kohli is currently a part of the Indian side that is hosting Sri Lanka. After the Lankan series, there is a white-ball series against New Zealand followed by Tests against Australia before IPL starts.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 9:16 AM IST
Updated Date: January 14, 2023 9:20 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Section 144 Imposed In Gurugram Ahead Of Republic Day; No Flying Drones, Chinese Lights, Kites
[ad_1] Home News IndiaSection 144 Imposed In Gurugram Ahead Of Republic Day; No Flying Drones, Chinese Lights, Kites | Details...
Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And All You Need To Know
[ad_1] Home Festivals EventsMakar Sankranti 2023: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Rituals And All You Need To Know People celebrate the...
Sarfaraz Khan Deserved to be Picked by BCCI in Indias Test Squad For Australia Series. Experts RECKON
[ad_1] Home SportsSarfaraz Khan Deserved to be Picked by BCCI in India’s Test Squad For Australia Series. Cricket Experts RECKON...
Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Jan 14 & 15 Amid Mega Block. Check Full Details Here
[ad_1] Home MaharashtraMumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Jan 14 & 15 Amid Mega Block. Check Full Details...
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Included in T20I Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans Upset
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Not Included in India’s T20I Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans Upset With BCCI...
Sanju Samson Not Picked For India’s ODI Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans SLAM BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS
[ad_1] Home SportsSanju Samson Not Picked For India’s ODI Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans SLAM BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS...
Average Rating