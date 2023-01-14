MS Dhoni is Inspiring, Love Virat Kohlis Company

Home

Moeen Ali who has shared the dressing rooms with Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni during IPL, has recently lavished praise on them.

Sharjah: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have been global ambassadors of the game. While Dhoni has called it a day from international cricket, Kohli continues to play for the country. Despite having stopped playing for the national side, Dhoni’s stocks have not dipped. English cricketer Moeen Ali who has shared the dressing rooms with both the Indian stars during IPL, has recently lavished praise on them.

“I really admire Virat Kohli. He is definitely the one, he is somebody else as a player. He is the one you want to play with, spend time with him. He is very unique, I’ve not met anybody else like him in terms of his personality. Cricket-wise there are so many great players, but as a person, I really love Virat’s company. MS Dhoni is very inspiring,” said Moeen as quoted by CricketNext.

Moeen, who will now be featuring for the Sharjah Warriors in IPLT20, reckoned the Warriors have the fight to compete despite not having big super stars in the side.

“We are the underdogs like I said, there are no superstars in our team but we have the fight and we can show that spirit and Indian fans will enjoy watching us play and see the underdogs win!,” said Moeen.

Both Kohli and Dhoni will feature in the IPL later this year for their respective franchises. Kohli is currently a part of the Indian side that is hosting Sri Lanka. After the Lankan series, there is a white-ball series against New Zealand followed by Tests against Australia before IPL starts.



