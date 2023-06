After leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL trophy, its time for some rest for MS Dhoni as he aggravated his knee injury during the tournament and will be admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai for some tests. In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni entered with a knee injury and was frequently seen wearing a kneecap during the matches.

Stephen Fleming, the head coach of CSK also talked about MS Dhoni’s knee injury in a recent press conference. MS Dhoni was seen wearing kneecaps during the epic lap of honor, which the player decided to take at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MS Dhoni-led CSK lifted their fifth IPL trophy in the last ball thriller final match against the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK batters displayed unparalleled resilience in the rain-spoiled match and finally, Ravindra Jadeja smashed the winning four to take the game home.

With the win, everyone felt that it was the best time for MS Dhoni to announce his retirement, but in a post-match presentation, the CSK skipper hinted that he is not done yet.

“Looking for an answer? (He asks Harsha Bhogle after the latter asks him about his legacy) This is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for 9 months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this,” MS Dhoni said.

Updated: 31 May 2023, 06:27 PM IST