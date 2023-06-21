‘MS Dhoni never complained’: CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan on cricketer’s knee injury

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title despite going through serious knee injuries. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan revealed that MS Dhoni’s knee injuries were a constant struggle for him, yet he never complained to anybody nor missed any match of the IPL 2023 season.
