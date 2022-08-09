MS Dhoni Seen in a Guruji Avatar in New Zed Black Agarbatti TVC

Zed Black Agarbatti, the flagship brand from Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), which is one of countrys largest retailers of agarbatti & dhoopbatti, launched their new campaign featuring MS Dhoni in a Guruji avatar. The new TVC is the extension of Zed Blacks ‘Prarthna Hogi Sweekar‘ campaign which aims to send across the brand message that during testing times, only prayers become viral and one needs to spread them selflessly.

Dhoni in Guruji Avatar in Zed Black new TVC

Indian Cricket Legend and beloved Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been endorsing Zed Black 3 in 1 agarbatti brand for over five consecutive years through print, TVC, social media and OOH mediums and since then the company has grown in popularity across the globe. Bollywood Superstar Hrithik Roshan is also their brand ambassador for its bamboo-less dhoop variant Manthan Dhoop across channels.

The TVC showcases MS Dhoni in a never-seen avatar of a Guruji imparting the importance of making prayers viral and exude positive vibes. The TVC campaign thus drives across the message of imbibing the right approach or perspective with the help of Dhonis persona which has always inspired and motivated the Gen Z and the millennials. The ex- skippers unreal stardom is still going strong amongst millions of thala fans even today.

Watch our brand ambassador MS Dhoni in Guruji Avatar

TVC: www.youtube.com/watchv=eAJY8b2pgEc

Speaking about the launch Mr. Ankit Agrawal, Director, Zed Black shared, “Former Indian Captain MS Dhoni is one of the most respected cricketers in world cricket and he remains to be an idol for aspiring cricketers across the globe. Its been a delight to have MS Dhoni come on board as the face for Zed Black incense sticks since half a decade now. The “Prarthna Hogi Sweekar” tagline has helped us penetrate the global agarbatti market profoundly.”

Legendary Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni opines, “Zed Black brings with it a legacy of 30 years towards nurturing the power of prayers. I truly believe during difficult times, only praying together gives one the strength to face all odds. I am extremely happy to be a part of this integrated global campaign that is seeding in a deeper connect of making prayers viral for any selfless cause.”

As part of its expansion strategy, the company, which is amongst the top three agarbatti manufacturers in India, is investing to double its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand, strengthen retail presence, expand its distribution network and add more product verticals this fiscal to meet the growing domestic demand.

“Zed Black has always churned out quirky, radical and feel-good campaigns that resonate with the masses, be it the Game Changer TVC with MS Dhoni in a retro jersey look or the maiden campaign where he strikes a dialogue with people to put their best foot forward to achieve their goals, the campaign narratives thus embody the principle of celebrating the power of prayers,” he further added.

The current agarbatti market is pegged at Rs. 7000 Crs. and Zed Black commands a strong market share of nearly 20% of the organized market with its bestseller brands Zed Black 3 in 1, Manthan Dhoop, Manthan Sambrani Cups, Aarogyam Camphor, Zed Black Pineapple, Shriphal, Gauved Sambrani Cups, Aromix and Nature Flower Gold and Cian.

Anshul Agrawal, Director, Zed Black shared, “Zed Black has a stronghold on the Indian consumers choice and the Bharat market, especially in tier-2, tier-3 cities. We intend to focus on a host of regional fragrances apart from experimenting with innovative fragrances & methods in R&D and introduce a new line of Puja Samagri products, Zed Black Camphor range, and more. With the coming festive season, we expect the demand to pick up.”

The TVC campaign conceptualized by Oberoi IBC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News channels and GEC channels to sustain the communication from the onset of the festive season.

MDPH employs 3500+ rural population, and empowers 80% are women workforce. The company has set a strong global footprint with exports to 40+ countries like USA, Brazil, Ethiopia, Netherlands, Australia, Malaysia etc in 6 continents.