MS Dhoni’s gameplay to dismiss Shubman Gill gets Virender Sehwag’s ‘note-able’ praise

It took a magical stumping effort from Chennai Super Kings(CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to dismiss the in form and the highest run-getter of the IPL 2023 Shubman Gill after the opening batsman look well set for another big score in the final.

In the match, Gill scored 39 off 20 balls. His knock consisted of seven fours. Gill’s knock had a strike rate of 195.00. He looked all set for a big one but Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him, with assistance from MS Dhoni’s lightning-fast hands behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Virender Sehwag lauded the glove work of MS Dhoni and tweeted,” Wow ! One can change bank notes from bank but behind the wickets one cannot change MS Dhoni ! Nahi badal sakte .. As fast as ever MS Dhoni.”

Gill has the second-highest amount of runs in a single IPL season at a single venue. Gill’s love affair with his team’s home arena of Narendra Modi Stadium continues.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023, Gill scored 572 runs in nine innings, with two centuries and three fifties and a best score of 129. These runs have come at an average of 71.50.

The most runs at a single venue in an IPL season are scored by Virat Kohli, who had smashed 597 runs at the Chinaswammy Stadium in Bengaluru in the 2016 season in nine innings, with three centuries and four fifties at a venue.

Gill has ended the IPL 2023 with the Orange Cap on his head, becoming the youngest player to do so.

In 17 matches, he has scored 890 runs at an average of 63.57 and a strike rate of 158.08, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 129.

Chennai will be looking to clinch a 5th IPL title while defending champion Gujarat Titans will look to become the second team to win back-to-back IPL titles.

Updated: 29 May 2023, 11:26 PM IST





