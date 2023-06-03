MS Dhoni’s gameplay to dismiss Shubman Gill gets Virender Sehwag’s ‘note-able’ praise

It took a magical stumping effort from Chennai Super Kings(CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to dismiss the in form and the highest run-getter of the IPL 2023 Shubman Gill after the opening batsman look well set for another big score in the final.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)