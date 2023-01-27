MS Dhonis Heartwarming Wave During Ind-NZ 2nd ODI at Ranchi Goes VIRAL

Ind vs NZ: The crowd went bonkers when Dhoni waved at them with a smile on his face.
Ranchi: MS Dhoni is just not a cricket star, he is a global ambassador of the game. Even after his retirement from international cricket, his stocks have not taken a hit and that was evident during the opening T20I at Ranchi between India and New Zealand on Friday. Just when the camera panned towards the former captain, he waved. Dhoni, who was in the company of his family, waved at fans knowing very well that the spotlight is on him. The crowd went bonkers when Dhoni waved at them with a smile on his face.
Here is the Dhoni reaction video that is now going viral:
The craze for MS Dhoni 🔥pic.twitter.com/StIZcCg5WJ
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023
On the eve of the game, Dhoni visited the Indian dressing-room and met the cricketers, and had a word with most of them. At the pre-match presser, captain Hardik Pandya spoke about it as well.
“Mahi bhai is here which is good as we get to meet him. We can get out of the hotel also (to meet him). Otherwise, the way we have played in the last one month, it has just been hotel to hotel. And when we meet we try to talk about life rather than the game. When we played together I learned a lot from him. I have squeezed a lot out of him (knowledge), there is not much left,” Pandya told reporters.
Chasing 177 to win, India is in trouble at 39 for three after seven overs. Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are in the middle.
Published Date: January 27, 2023 9:19 PM IST
Updated Date: January 27, 2023 9:24 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
BBC Documentary Row: DU Registrar Says Outsiders Tried To Screen Film, Police Detain 24 Students
[ad_1] Home News DelhiBBC Documentary Row: DU Registrar Says Outsiders Tried To Screen Film, Police Detain 24 Students | Key...
CBSE Board Exam 2023 From Feb 15
[ad_1] Home EducationCBSE Board Exam 2023 From Feb 15 – Class 10 Subject-Wise Preparation Tips, Passing Marks, Sample Paper Check...
Girl Riding Heavy Motorbike Shakes It For Fun What Happens Next Is Not Less Than Disaster Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralGirl Riding Heavy Motorbike Shakes It For Fun, What Happens Next Is Not Less Than Disaster | Watch...
Caught on Cam: Car Rams Into Scooty, Drags Rider on Roof; 1 Dead
[ad_1] Home News DelhiCaught on Cam: Car Rams Into Scooty, Drags Rider on Roof; 1 Dead After the CCTV footage...
WhatsApp Working On New Software That Uses Apple Mac Catalyst
[ad_1] Home TechnologyWhatsApp Working On New Software That Uses Apple Mac Catalyst According to AppleInsider, WhatsApp currently provides a web-based...
Urfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt Netizens Make Ice Cream Cone Jokes Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentUrfi Javed Wears Conical Bralette With Velvet Dhoti Skirt, Netizens Make ‘Ice-Cream Cone’ Jokes – Watch Viral Video...
Average Rating