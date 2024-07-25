Home

Mumbai Rains: MSRTC Suspends Bus Services in Thane After Heavy Downpour Wreak Havoc in The Region

Malpa Dongri area in Andheri recorded the highest rainfall of 157 mm during this period followed by Paspoli in Powai receiving 155 mm and Dindoshi receiving 154 mm rainfall.

Mumbai Rains: मुंबई और उसके उपनगरों में भी भारी बारिश हुई जिससे कुछ इलाकों में सड़कों पर जलभराव हो गया. इसके चलते यातायात बाधित हुआ और लोकल ट्रेन सेवा प्रभावित हुई. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि जलग्रहण क्षेत्रों में लगातार बारिश के कारण विहार और मोदक सागर झीलें उफान पर हैं.

Mumbai: Amid the incessant rains in Mumbai, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday suspended the bus services on several routes in the Thane district. According to an official release, services have been halted on at least a dozen routes, including five in Murbad, and routes serviced by the Wada, Thane, Kalyan, and Vithalwadi depots.

The release noted that several bridges in Kishore, Pali, Badlapur, Eranjad, Chikla, Shivdholi, and Mhasa are submerged. Additionally, a tree has fallen on the road in Sakhra, further affecting transportation.

BMC Declares Holiday for Schools, Colleges Amid Downpour in Mumbai

With the IMD issuing a red alert for Mumbai amid heavy rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared holiday for all schools and colleges in the city. The municipal corporation has appealed to schools to inform parents and take necessary precautions, an official said.

Several areas of Mumbai recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall between 4 am and 1 pm on Thursday, he said.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai city and neighbouring Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places during the day, the BMC official said.

In the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Ratnagiri district (heavy to very heavy rainfall) and a yellow alert for Sindhudurg district for Thursday.











