MSSD Lifestyle Presents “Miss & Mrs. Elite Glam of Bengal 2024”

MSSD Lifestyle Revolutionizes Beauty Pageants with
Holistic Grooming Focus
MSSD Lifestyle proudly announces the launch of Miss & Mrs. Elite – Pride of Bengal, a
groundbreaking pageantry program that redefines traditional beauty contests. By
emphasizing holistic grooming, MSSD Lifestyle empowers women to unlock their full
potential, fostering employability and confident personalities.
Bengal is renowned for its exceptional talent, yet often falls short in presentability,
grooming, and effective communication. MSSD Lifestyle addresses this gap by
providing a comprehensive platform for women to develop essential life skills,
transcending physical beauty.
At MSSD Lifestyle, we believe in our company philosophy: Employability through
Grooming. Our mission is to cultivate a culture of holistic grooming, enabling women
to become strong, confident, and successful individuals.
This pageant is about more than just beauty; it’s about celebrating unique journeys,
inner strength, and individuality. Remember, this experience is not just a competition;
it’s a platform for professional grooming and personal growth. Embrace every
moment and opportunity to learn and evolve.
Miss & Mrs. Elite – Pride of Bengal offers a unique blend of:
- Holistic grooming workshops
- Confidence-building exercises
- Effective communication training
- Career guidance and mentorship
By focusing on overall development, MSSD Lifestyle prepares participants for
success in various aspects of life, from personal growth to professional endeavors.
The grace, poise, and confidence developed through this program will serve
participants in all aspects of life, whether in their career, personal relationships, or
how they present themselves to the world. Shine bright, be confident, and know that
you are all already winners by being part of it.
Join us in revolutionizing the concept of beauty pageants. Together, let’s empower
women to shine from within.
We’re honored to have Ms. Raima Sen as the face of MSSD Lifestyle, embodying our
ideal of a strong woman – accomplished, beautiful, elegant, and intelligent.
Here’s an overview of our event roadmap:
- Launch: Today
- Participant registration (online and offline): August 15th
- Local auditions: September (covering 7-8 cities, including Kolkata, Burdwan,
Durgapur, Haldia, Malda, Kantai, Siliguri, and Coochbehar)
- Expected entries per location: 500
- Finalists (40): 3-day residential training in grooming and choreography in Kolkata,
followed by the grand finale on September 29th
- Grand jury: Ms. Raima Sen, corporate professionals, and media representatives
- Winners: Opportunities to work with OTTs, movies, and corporates based on their
core competencies
- Finalists: Free, full-day grooming workshop by professionals post-event