Mughal Garden At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As

Delhi’s Mughal Gardens will now be called as Amrit Udyan and will open for public viewing from January 31 onwards.
Delhi: Delhi’s one of the most iconic Mughal Gardens have now been renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan.’ It will be inaugurated by the President, Droupdai Murmu on Sunday and henceforth be open for public viewing from January 31 onwards for next two months.
Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President said, “On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’.
Newly Named Amrit Udyan Opens On January 31
Usually the gardens are only for one month from February to March when the gardens bloom with life but this time visitor can go to the gardens till two months. Navika Gupta said that while the gardens will remain open for a longer time this year, they have also planned for special day viewing for special groups, such as farmers and differently-abled.
January 31- March 26: Mughal Gardens, now named as Amrit Udyan will remain open for public viewing for 2 months
March 28 to March 31: On these special days it will be open for farmers, women, differently abled.
During the visit people get to visit the Rectangular, Long and Circular Gardens, the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and the Spiritual Garden–all of which make up the Mughal Gardens.
Published Date: January 28, 2023 4:52 PM IST
Updated Date: January 28, 2023 5:20 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Live Streaming Details, Timing, Date, Venue
[ad_1] Home SportsIndia Vs England, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup Final: Live Streaming Details, Timing, Date, Venue Shafali Verma will...
When, Where And How To Watch The Ceremony| Steps To Book Online Tickets
[ad_1] Home News DelhiBeating Retreat 2023: When, Where And How To Watch Live Streaming| Steps To Book Online Tickets This...
Scooter Riding Kid Appears In Front Of Speeding Vehicle What Happens Next Is Miracle Watch Viral Video
[ad_1] Home ViralScooter Riding Kid Appears In Front Of Speeding Vehicle, What Happens Next Is Miracle | Watch Viral Video...
Indian Mujahideen Terrorist Shahzad Ahmad Convicted In Batla House Encounter Case Dies At Delhi AIIMS
[ad_1] Home News IndiaIndian Mujahideen Terrorist Shahzad Ahmad, Convicted In Batla House Encounter Case, Dies At Delhi AIIMS Shahzad Ahmad...
Athiya Shetty Looks Like A Dream In Stunning Beige-Gold Silk Saree From Pre-Wedding Puja- PICS
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentAthiya Shetty Looks Like A Dream In Stunning Beige-Gold Silk Saree From Pre-Wedding Puja- PICS Athiya Shetty treated...
Budget 2023: Income Tax, Jobs, School Fees Wishlist From India Middle Class
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryBudget 2023: Income Tax, Jobs, School Fees Wishlist From India Middle Class – Watch Video A longstanding...
Average Rating