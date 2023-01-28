Mughal Garden At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As

Home

Mughal Gardens At Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed As ‘Amrti Udyan’ To Open For Public On From January 31

Delhi’s Mughal Gardens will now be called as Amrit Udyan and will open for public viewing from January 31 onwards.

Mughal Garden At Rashtrapati Bhavan (Photo/AP)

Delhi: Delhi’s one of the most iconic Mughal Gardens have now been renamed as ‘Amrit Udyan.’ It will be inaugurated by the President, Droupdai Murmu on Sunday and henceforth be open for public viewing from January 31 onwards for next two months. Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President said, “On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’.

Newly Named Amrit Udyan Opens On January 31

Usually the gardens are only for one month from February to March when the gardens bloom with life but this time visitor can go to the gardens till two months. Navika Gupta said that while the gardens will remain open for a longer time this year, they have also planned for special day viewing for special groups, such as farmers and differently-abled.

January 31- March 26: Mughal Gardens, now named as Amrit Udyan will remain open for public viewing for 2 months

March 28 to March 31: On these special days it will be open for farmers, women, differently abled.

During the visit people get to visit the Rectangular, Long and Circular Gardens, the Herbal Garden, Musical Garden and the Spiritual Garden–all of which make up the Mughal Gardens.



