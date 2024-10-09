NationalPolitics

Mukesh Ambani says this about death of Tata Sons chairman emeritus

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons.

Ratan Tata death news: Rahul Gandhi says this about death of Tata Sons chairman emeritus

Ratan Tata dies: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to the Tata group on the death of Ratan Tata. Rahul Gandhi said Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. “Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Ratan Naval Tata was born on 28 December 1937. He was an industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons. He was a chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, and interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continued to head its charitable trusts. In 2008, he received the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour in India, after receiving the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian honour in 2000.

Prime Minister Modi also extended his condolences to the Tata groups on the death of Ratan Tata, who passed away at 86 years old. PM Modi took to X and write, ” Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he added.







