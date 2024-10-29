Home

Mukesh Ambani’s Diwali gift to Reliance employees, a box containing packets of…, watch viral video

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani and his family, known for their grand celebrations and extravagant parties on every occasion, are all set to celebrate the upcoming festivities. With Diwali just around the corner, the Ambanis surprised their employees with a special Diwali gift. Recently, Mukesh Ambani’s company gifted a thoughtfully curated box containing packets of cashews, almonds, and raisins as Diwali gifts to its employees. Dry fruits are a popular and cherished gift exchanged among families and companies during Diwali as it considered auspicious and symbolises prosperity for the coming year.

A software developer at Reliance Jio Infocomm recently shared a video on social media of her unboxing the company’s Diwali gift. As the video shows, the gift came in a white box with “Deepawali Greetings” and “Shubh Deepawali” written on it, along with a gold-ink image of Ganpati Bappa on the lid. Inside was a white potli bag featuring the Vantara theme, inspired by Anant Ambani’s wildlife retreat project.

The potli had cashew nuts, almonds and raisins. The box also contained a card with a note from Mukesh Ambani, his wife, Nita Ambani, and other family members, including Akash, Shloka, Isha, Anand, Anant, Radhika, and the four grandchildren of the family.

Ambanis gifted handcrafted gifts for Diwali 2023

To recall, the Ambanis presented a box made under their Swadesh flagship last year. The Ambanis launched Swadesh as an initiative to promote India’s age-old arts and crafts. It highlights the products made under the spirit of ‘Make in India’ and offers respect to the nation’s skilled craftsmen and craftswomen.

The gift box had the names of Nita and Mukesh Ambani and their children and grandchildren. It also contained a leaflet which had the description of Swadesh and the products made under it. The box also had a beautiful handwoven kasav saree from Kerala, promoting the local artisans’ work.

The Ambani family are true believers in Sanatani rituals and are often spotted at famous temples across the nation, where they offer huge amounts of money.











