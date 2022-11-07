It is said that there have been negotiations between Reliance Industries Ltd and METRO for the past few months, and the German parent firm agreed to RIL’s offer last week.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Set To Acquire Metro AG’s Cash & Carry India Biz

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd is all set to acquire German retailer METRO AG’s cash & carry business in India for 500 million Euro or Rs 4,060 crore. According to a PTI report that quoted industry sources, the deal includes 31 wholesale distribution centres, land banks, and other assets owned by the German retailer in India. This acquisition will help Reliance Retail, the retail arm of India’s second richest man’s conglomerate to increase its presence in the B2B segment.

It is said that there have been negotiations between Reliance Industries Ltd and METRO for the past few months, and the German parent firm agreed to RIL’s offer last week. METRO AG caters to businesses such as retailers, kirana stores, hotels, restaurants, and caterers, corporates, and companies.

With the completion of the deal, METRO AG will become the second multinational retailer to exit from the low-margin B2B business in India after French Carrefour in 2014.

Earlier, in 2020, e-commerce giant Flipkart Group acquired one hundred per cent stake in the wholesale business of Walmart India, which operates Best Price cash and carry trading business.

METRO Cash & Carry entered the Indian market in 2003. The group, having a presence in 34 countries, operates 31 wholesale distribution centers under the brand METRO Wholesale including six in Bangalore, four in Hyderabad, two each in Mumbai and Delhi, and one each in Kolkata, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Zirakpur, Amritsar, Vijayawada, Ahmedabad, Surat, Indore, Lucknow, Meerut, Nashik, Ghaziabad, Tumakuru, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Hubballi. Small retailers, kirana stores, hotels restaurants, caterers, corporates, small and medium enterprises, institutions and self-employed professionals are the core customers of METRO Cash & Carry business in India. Only those business customers duly registered with a customer registration card can purchase at METRO. Having nearly eighteen years of experience in the Indian market, and international expertise, METRO Cash & Carry India is well-positioned to cater to the specific needs of all these customer segments.



