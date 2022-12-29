Mukesh Ambani’s Son Anant Ambani Gets Engaged To Radhika Merchant

Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited, confirmed the roka ceremony of Anant and Radhika on Twitter.

Anant Ambani’s Engagement (Image: Parimal Nathwani)



New Delhi: Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani got engaged to industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter Radhika Merchant on Thursday. The ‘Roka’ celebration was performed at the Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan’s Nathdwara.

Parimal Nathwani, Director-Corporate Affairs of Reliance Industries Limited, confirmed the roka ceremony of Anant and Radhika on Twitter. “Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always,” he wrote in a tweet.

Heartiest congratulations to dearest Anant and Radhika for their Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara. May Lord Shrinath ji’s blessings be with you always. #AnantAmbani pic.twitter.com/BmgKDFsPYh — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) December 29, 2022

To recall, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani had hosted the arangetram ceremony of Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai in June. Arangetram is a dancer’s completion of their formal training in classical dance.

WHO IS RADHIKA MERCHANT

Daughter of businessman Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant, Radhika Merchant is a graduate in politics and economics from New York University and serves as a Director on the Board of Encore Healthcare.

She did her schooling in Mumbai and then moved to New York for higher studies. Radhika is also a trained classical dancer.



