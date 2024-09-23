Mukesh and Nita Ambani Gift This Lavish Dubai Villa to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Home

Step inside Dubai villa gifted by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani to Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, its price is Rs…

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani made the most expensive deal of a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai at Rs 650 crore.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are among the wealthiest people in the world. Ambani chairs and runs USD 120 billion (revenue) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services. Known for their magnificent and super lavish lifestyle, the Ambanis owns super expensive and opulent properties across the globe. In 2022, Mukesh Ambani made the most expensive deal of a luxurious property of Palm Jumeirah in Dubai at Rs 650 crore.

Known for its super-rich colonies and glitzy hotels, Palm Jumeirah is an artificial island in Dubai. Spanning over 26,033 square feet, the beachside villa was reportedly acquired for around USD 80 million (approximately Rs 650 crore). The mansion has a total of ten bedrooms, a private spa, and indoor and outdoor pools. The luxurious villa is furnished with Italian marble and beautiful state-of-the-art masterpieces.

According to the reports, the Ambani family uses this lavish Dubai villa as a vacation retreat. The owner of the house doesn’t even need to visit somewhere else to enjoy the beaches of the island, as the house also has a 70-meter-long private beach.

Here are the properties owned by The Ambani Family:

Ambani family owns multiple high-value properties, including their renowned Mumbai residence, Antilia.

Valued at Rs 15,000 crore, Antilia is the second most expensive home in the world

Stoke House, London – Rs 592 crore: The Ambanis’ international holdings include Stoke House, a heritage property in Buckinghamshire, London.

Mandarin Oriental, New York – Rs 2000 crore: Mukesh Ambani’s foray into New York includes the Mandarin Oriental, boasting breathtaking views of Manhattan.

Sea Wind, Mumbai: Situated in Cuffe Parade, Sea Wind, a 17-storey building, was once the residence of the entire Ambani family.











