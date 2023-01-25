Home

Padma Awards 2023: Mulayam Singh Yadav to be Given Padma Vibhushan Posthumously

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the SP patriarch, passed away on October 10 at the age of 82.

Padma Awards 2023: Late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, legendary Tabla player Zakir Hussain and former Union minister SM Krishna will be conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour. The list was announced by the Central government on the eve of the Republic Day 2023. According to the list, six people were awarded the Padma Vibhushan, nine were given the Padma Bhushan and 91 people will be awarded the Padmi Shri.

Among others, billionaire businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla and educator-author Sudha Murty have also been awarded Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

#PadmaAwards | Late Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, musician Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna and Srinivas Varadhan to receive Padma Vibhushan. pic.twitter.com/8nXMm47kPV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2023

Notably, Padma Awards – the highest civilian awards of the country – are conferred in three categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the late chief of the Samajwadi Party, has been given the Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs. And Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of art. KM Birla got the Padma Bhushan for trade and industry and Murty received the Padma Bhushan for social work.

For the general information, the Padma Vibhushan is given for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

These civilian awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions at the Rashtrapati Bhawan around March and April this year.



