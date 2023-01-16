Home

Good News: Multi-Level Parking To Come Up In Noida in These Sectors Soon. Here’s How to Book Slot

The Noida Authority said action will be taken against those who park their cars on roads after the parking facility gets functional.

The multi-level parking in Noida is expected to ease traffic jams in the adjoining areas.

Multi-Level Parking In Noida: Constructed by a private company, multi-level parking is coming up in Noida Sector 1 soon. Giving details, the Noida Authority said the facility will resolve the parking issues, not just for Noida Sector 1, but also Sector 2 and Sector 15C. Apart from this, the multi-level parking is also expected to ease traffic jams in the adjoining areas which occur frequently due to illegally parked vehicles. Notably, the parking facility will be regulated by the Noida Authority.

Moreover, the Noida Authority said action will be taken against those who park their cars on roads after the parking facility gets functional.

The Noida Authority said that the parking lot is being built on a commercial plot by a private company called Seven 7 Hotels Private Limited and it took around four years to construct the facility. It has now written to the Noida Authority to take possession of the car park.

The parking facility will be available for both two wheelers and four wheelers, even as on-the-spot parking (offline parking) will also remain functional according to the prevailing arrangement at these MLCPs located in sectors 1, 3, 5, 16A, 18 and 38A.

How to book slot:

The Noida Authority has launched ‘Noida Park Smart’ mobile app for advance booking for all multilevel parking.

After downloading the app, the users will have to register themselves on the app, for which the registration will be completed after entering the mobile number and the OTP sent by the user.

Before booking for parking, the user has to enter the information of minimum one vehicle on the app.

After this, the user can choose the parking spot, duration of parking according to their convenience and complete the booking by paying the prescribed fee, it said.

“It is mandatory to enter the e-mail at the time of booking, on which the invoice/receipt of the booking will be sent in the form of QR Code. The user has to show the QR code received on the e-mail to the staff posted at the parking lot or the QR code displayed in my bookings on the app, after which the user will be able to park his vehicle in the parking lot,” it said.

The information about the spots booked through offline parking will also be synchronised on the app so that the information of vacant parking spots can be displayed.

People will be able to book parking by paying online through credit and debit cards and UPI by selecting the place, time and date for parking according to their convenience sitting at home, the Noida Authority said.

After providing the facility of online booking on multilevel parking, provisions will be made for online booking for surface parking in the second phase, it added.



