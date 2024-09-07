NationalPolitics

Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow’s Transport Nagar Area; Several Feared Trapped, SDRF Deployed

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 98 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • UP: Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow’s Transport Nagar Area; Several Feared Trapped, SDRF Deployed

“Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals,” said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.



Published: September 7, 2024 7:01 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By Vikas Mehta

breaking
3-Storey Building Collapsed In Mumbai; Several Feared Trapped | Watch

In a tragic incident, a multi-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on September 7. The incident took place in Transport Nagar area. As per reports, around a dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble, the authorities said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, the officials said.

“Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals,” said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email September 7, 2024
0 98 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Manipur Burns As 5 Killed In Jiribam, Drones Drop Bombs, Long-range Rockets Deployed

September 7, 2024

BJP MLA Prashant Bamb Dances On ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’ Song, Video Goes Viral

September 7, 2024

West Bengal Medical Council Issues Show Cause Notice To Sandip Ghosh

September 7, 2024

Gaurs Group Conducts Live Lottery for 3X Over-subscribed Project – Gaur NYC Residences

September 7, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow