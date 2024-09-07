Home

News

UP: Multi-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow’s Transport Nagar Area; Several Feared Trapped, SDRF Deployed

“Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals,” said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

3-Storey Building Collapsed In Mumbai; Several Feared Trapped | Watch

In a tragic incident, a multi-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on September 7. The incident took place in Transport Nagar area. As per reports, around a dozen people are feared trapped under the rubble, the authorities said.

The incident took place at around 5 pm. The building was being used as a godown, the officials said.

“Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals,” said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.











