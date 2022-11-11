MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction PKL 2022: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Top Picks | MUM vs PUN Pro Kabaddi Live Streaming

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between MUM vs PUN. Also Check U Mumba Dream 11 Team Player List, Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

MUM vs PUN Dream11, Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 71 Between MUM vs PUN at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex at 8:30 PM IST: U Mumba have had a reasonable season with six wins and five losses to their name. The trio of Guman Singh, Ashish and Jai Bhagwan have done well for the Mumboys with 61, 55 and 45 raid points respectively. Iranian Heidarali Ekrami has also looked good in phases and has 22 raid points. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan have been one of the top teams in the league with seven wins, three losses and two ties. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have taken on the responsibility of scoring raid points for Puneri Paltan. Inamdar and Goyat have scored 88 and 80 raid points respectively. With 59 raid points to his name this season, Akash Shinde has also made his presence felt. U Mumba and Puneri Paltan have played 19 matches so far. U Mumba have won nine matches, while Puneri Paltan have won eight games. Two matches ended in ties.

Match: U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan, Match 71, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 11th November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

MUM vs PUN Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali, Sombir Gulia, Surinder Singh, Rinku Sharma, Heidarali Ekrami, Ashish Narwal, Aslam Inamdar

Captain: Fazel Atrachali, Vice-Captain: Ashish Narwal,

MUM vs PUN Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba

Ashish Narwal, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Surinder Singh, Rinku Sharma, Harendra Kumar, Mohit.

Puneri Paltan

Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir Gulia, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan



