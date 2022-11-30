Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalMumbai-Alibaug Ro Ro Ferry: Here Is All You Need To Know The...
National

Mumbai-Alibaug Ro Ro Ferry: Here Is All You Need To Know The Exciting Ride

admin
By admin
0
58



The ferry can load up to 500 passengers, 154 vehicles. Vehicles including cycles to buses can be transported on it. Watch video for more.

Mumbai-Alibaug Ro Ro Ferry: Well who wouldn’t like to Experience the Mumbai to Alibaug Ro Ro car ferry service? The service has been in place for a couple of years now. If you want to avail the services, you need to book tickets in advance. So, if you want to have an amazing experience amid water and enjoy a beautiful time with your friends or family, then you must go for the Mumbai Alibaug Ro Ro ferry service Let us know more this service, it’s ticket charges and how you can book tickets for the same. Watch this video.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 4:59 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
After Final Four run with Lyceum, Renzo Navarro to test luck in PBA Draft
Next article
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Kriti Sanon Grooves to Badi Mushkil With Madhuri Dixit Netizens Say Chura Liya Dil Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
58
Previous article
After Final Four run with Lyceum, Renzo Navarro to test luck in PBA Draft
Next article
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Kriti Sanon Grooves to Badi Mushkil With Madhuri Dixit Netizens Say Chura Liya Dil Watch
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677