Mumbai Art Fair 2024: A Visual Delight Awaits with 300 Artists and 3000 Exquisite Artworks from 3rd to 5th May

Mumbai Art Fair, the premier platform for emerging talent in the Indian art scene, is set to return for its highly anticipated 5th Edition from 3rd May to 5th May 2024. Hosted at the centrally located Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building in Worli, the art fair promises to be a celebration of creativity, innovation, and diversity in contemporary art. From established artists to emerging talents, regardless of age or qualification, artworks spanning from Ladakh to Kanyakumari will be showcased. This years extravaganza will feature 300 artists and exhibit a diverse range of around 3000 paintings from across the country. From landscapes to portraits, abstracts, realism, cityscapes, and religious paintings, the artworks will present a myriad of styles and subjects, imbued with profound meanings.

Mr. Rajendra Patil, Director Mumbai Art Fair

The Mumbai Art Fair will host three mesmerizing evenings where art and music converge in a harmonious symphony known as the “Fusion Show.” On the first day, artist Prakash Bal Joshis captivating canvases will be painted with vivid tales, accompanied by the timeless melodies of flutist Girish Kulkarni. On the second day, the delicate tones of Ajinkya Mores Jaltarang will intertwine with the captivating paintings of Prof. Surendra Jagtap. This mega show will culminate with a soul-stirring sitar performance by Zaminali Khan, as artist Gautam Das translates the melodies into live art. All events will be accompanied by the rhythmic beats of ace tabla player Tushar Pawar.

Mr. Rajendra Patil, Director Mumbai Art Fair shared, “Since its inception, Mumbai Art Fair has been dedicated to nurturing and promoting emerging artists, providing them with a platform to exhibit their work, expand their network, and gain visibility in the art world. This year, the fair continues its tradition of supporting young talent with 300 artists from across India showcasing around 3000 diverse range of artworks, including seascapes, landscapes, rural and urban scenarios, portraits, wildlife art, and abstract works.”

The ground floor of the Discovery of India Building will house 75 air-conditioned booths, where attendees can explore a rich tapestry of artistic expressions. Participating galleries include Beyond the Canvas, Bouquet of Art Gallery, Dev Mehta Art Gallery, Studio3 Art Gallery, and Greyscale from Mumbai, as well as Artecious Gallery, Aura Planet, Meraki Art House from Delhi, and Arpitam Kala Mandir from Kolkata.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Among the notable artists exhibiting at this years fair are Shruti Challani, Rohan Sonavane, Monalisa Parekh, Prateek Kushwah, Dev Mehta, Beena Surana, Om Thadkar, Jenaifer Daruwala, Vijay Kumavat, Ashwin Kumar, Soumen Kar, Gautam Das, Akshata Shetty, and Gautam Patole. Their works span a wide range of styles and genres, from vibrant figurative paintings to minimalist and symbolic works, as well as unique stylized pieces and realistic compositions with stunning details.

Visitors to the fair can expect to be captivated by a diverse array of artworks, including vibrant figurative paintings by Purvi Lohana, Niyati Amlani, Dr. Lekshmi Sukumaran, and Manoj Das, as well as the chance-but-orchestrated effect works of Jenaifer Daruwala. Symbolic works with minimalist style will be showcased by artists such as Shruti Challani, Rashmi Pote, Samta Gala, Rakhi Sarmah, Stella Fernandes, Anavi Chawla, and Pallavi Singh, while sculptors like Rohan Sonavane and Soumen Kar will present their unique creations in metal.

Other highlights of the fair include realistic works with stunning details by Prashant B Ghaywat, spiritual artworks by Monalisa Parekh and Shivani Banerjee, and abstract paintings by Lalita Sonavane, Neha Jhunjhunwala, Atul Bhalerao, Divya Kotak, Kailas Kale, and Prakash Bal Joshi.

Additionally, artists Dev Mehta, Beena Surana, Om Thadkar, Arpita Shah, Vijay Kumavat, Jiya Phulphagar, Sneha Kamthe, Saket Arbhi, and Ujjayni Pawar will be exhibiting works in monochromatic tints, mostly black and white, focusing on elements such as composition, value, lighting, and form.

Landscape painting enthusiasts will also find plenty to admire at the fair, with themes ranging from abstract landscapes to floral, romantic, pastoral, seasonal springs, buildings and structures, waterscapes, and cityscapes. Mixed media works by late artists Prabhu Joshi and Ujjwala Surwade, as well as flowerscapes by Lakshika Bhola and Deepal Bhat, and semi-abstract landscapes with defused light by Rupali Mansinghka, will be among the many offerings available.

In addition to providing a platform for artists to showcase their work, Mumbai Art Fair offers attendees a moment of peace and tranquility amidst the purely pious and spiritual expressions of the artists, as well as narrative storytelling through various works.

By returning each year with a diverse range of artists and artworks, Mumbai Art Fair aims to create a stable platform for all kinds of art, catering to the passion and investment needs of art buyers and lovers in Mumbai.

Tickets priced at Rs. 299 for Mumbai Art Fair are available on in.bookmyshow.com/events/mumbai-art-fair/ET00390842.