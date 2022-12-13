Mumbai Bans Construction Activities For 10 Days As Air Quality Deteriorates

Mumbai Air Pollution Latest Update: As part of the steps to bring down the pollution, the BMC has directed all assistant municipal commissioners of 24 municipal wards to halt all construction and waste disposal works for the next 10 days.

Mumbai Air Pollution Latest Update: With the air quality deteriorating further in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) banned construction activities in the city for the next 10 days. The BMC also issued guidelines to mitigate dust levels in the wake of the poor air quality in the city in the past few days.

As part of the steps to bring down the pollution, the BMC has directed all assistant municipal commissioners of 24 municipal wards to halt all construction and waste disposal works for the next 10 days.

The BMC has asked the ward officers to clean dust from the roads regularly on a war footing.

The BMC said it will spray water on roads in areas where air pollution levels are high.

Local people said they have seen the municipal corporation washing the roads in areas such as Bandra.

Mumbai’s Air Quality Index

Mumbai’s Air-Quality Index (AQI) on Monday showed 225 in the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) dashboard, which is considered ‘poor’. Notably, this was higher than Delhi’s score of 152 which is in the ‘moderate’ category.

Apart from Mumbai, other areas such as Malad, Mazagaon, Chembur and Andheri recorded AQI above 300 on Monday. Others like BKC had an AQI of 269, Colaba had 173, Bhandup was 125, Borivli saw an AQI of 111, and Worli was 101.



