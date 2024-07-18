Home

Mumbai-Based Travel Influencer Anvi Kamdar Dies After Falling Into Gorge While Shooting Insta Reel

Hailing from Mulund, Avni Kamdar, with a significant following of 257,000 on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, curated content on travel, luxury, cafés, itineraries, and experiences.

In a heartbreaking incident, 27-year-old Mumbai-based influencer Anvi Kamdar lost her life after accidentally falling into a 300 feet deep gorge near the renowned Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon, Raigad district. The mishap occurred on July 16 while Kamdar was filming a video during a monsoon outing with her seven friends. Hailing from Mulund, Kamdar, with a significant following of 257,000 on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, curated content on travel, luxury, cafés, itineraries, and experiences. Her bio revealed her profession as a chartered accountant and former Deloitte employee.

According to a police official from the Mangaon station, Kamdar and her friends had visited the picturesque waterfall to enjoy the rainy season. Speaking on the incident, Mangaon police station official explained that after being alerted by her friends, police and local rescuers arrived at the scene and rushed her to the nearby Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, where she unfortunately died during treatment.

Along with the rescue team, support came from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board staff, reported NDTV. “As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl has fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley,” a rescuer told NDTV.

Her last reel was posted just two days ago, where she gave suggestions for plans for the long weekend on August 15.











