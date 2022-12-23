Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest News: The Maharashtra health department said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state’s airports will be tested randomly.

Maharashtra Coronavirus: The move has been taken after BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron was detected in India which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Latest News Today: Amid COVID scare in the whole country, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai said it has started free COVID RT-PCR tests for international passengers who will be randomly selected by the airlines.

“Covid-19 RT-PCR testing facility will be available free of cost for international passengers who will be randomly selected by the airlines,” the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport said in a statement.

Random RT-PCR Test at Airports

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra health department said 2 per cent of the international passengers arriving at the state’s airports will be tested randomly amid concern of a possible spike in COVID cases in the state.

The move has been taken after BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron was detected in India which is said to be driving the latest surge in infections in neighbouring China.

Face Mask Not Mandatory

However, the Maharashtra government said it has not made masks mandatory for people, but has advised their use by elderly persons and high-risk populations, including those with comorbidities (having existing illnesses).

COVID Task Force Formed

The Maharashtra government has formed a task force to guide the government for expert inputs, while district authorities have been asked to review the situation at their own level through existing committees.

District administrations and civic bodies have been asked to ramp up testing and every positive RT-PCR swab sample should be sent for genome sequencing to detect any new variant, the health department added.

Coronavirus Cases in State

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 23 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,36,441, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,414, as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, while the count of recoveries reached 79,87,893 after 23 people recovered from the infection, the official said.



