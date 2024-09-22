Mumbai Concert Tickets Almost Sold Out Within Hours, Few Seats Remaining of Rs …

Home

'Coldplay India Tour 2025': Mumbai concert tickets almost sold out within hours, Few seats remaining for Rs …

Tickets to the concert are to go on sale today on September 22 at 12 pm IST on BookMyShow, with the ticket prices being Rs 2,500, Rs 3,000, Rs 3,500, Rs 4,000, Rs 4,500, ₹9000, Rs 9500 and Rs 12,500, and up to eight tickets can be purchased per transaction.

Coldplay India Tour 2025: The craze of Coldplay in India is evident as the tickets for British Band are almost sold out on BookMyShow after bookings opened up at 12 pm IST today. As per the reports, only few seats in Rs 9000 category are up for grabs. The ticket booking website had earlier announced that it is possible to book only 4 tickets per person for the concert to be held at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18 and 19 next year.

Earlier today, the mobile app and the website of BookMyShow witnessed a massive technical snag right after the bookings started due to the large number of Coldplay fans trying to get their ticket.

What are the ticket prices for the upcoming Coldplay performance in India?

COLDPLAY is coming to MUMBAI 🪐

Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 at DY PATIL STADIUM, MUMBAI on SAT 18 & SUN 19 JANUARY 2025! 💚❤

Tickets on sale 22 SEPTEMBER 2024 AT 12PM IST Click for more details https://t.co/H4CDm4RZIW#MOTSWT #BookMyShowLive #BookMyShow #Coldplay… pic.twitter.com/KRXHVd7psd — BookMyShow.Live (@Bookmyshow_live) September 19, 2024

All You Need To Know: Some Key Details:

Those who want to witness the concern will have to buy tickets online from BookMyShow as tickets won’t be available to purchase at the venue

Even children must have a valid ticket, with the age limit being fice years and above.

Eligible children must be accompanied by a ticket hlder who is at least 18 years of age.

The show will run for about four hours.

Re-entry is not permitted once the show starts.

Attendees will receive an LED wristband as part of Coldplay’s interactive concert experience, which will light up according to the music.

The DY Patil Stadium itself is not air conditioned, but those opting for the hospitality package will get access to air-conditioned pre-function areas.

Outside food is not allowed.











